EU nationals urged to stay in Cornwall

EU nationals living in Cornwall are being urged to stay in the county after Brexit.

The Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly Leadership Board has issued an open letter, encouraging them to apply for settled status.

After the Prime Minister confirmed the EU Settled Status application would no longer carry a £65 fee, 13 leaders signed the letter urging EU nationals wishing to remain in the UK to submit their applications when they open on 30 March 2019.

The letter recognises the commitment, dedication, skills, diversity EU nationals have brought to Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.

Board chairman, Cornwall Council Leader Adam Paynter, said: “Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly have long supported EU nationals working and living here. With or without Brexit, that hasn’t changed.

“EU nationals make a positive contribution to our communities and local industries. We thank you for choosing Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly to call your home and encourage you to submit your applications in order to stay here.

“If you are one of the 18,000 EU nationals living in Cornwall or the Isles of Scilly, we recognise this is your home too. We want to reassure you that you are valued members of our community and encourage you to secure your right to continue living and working here after Brexit.”

Cornwall Council is offering to help scan ID documents and is working with a number of voluntary organisations to find ways to support vulnerable people with the scheme.