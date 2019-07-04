Hundreds welcome new tall ship

Charlestown Harbour have acquired a stunning new tall ship which arrived in the Harbour on Wednesday 3rd July.

It is the first time in decades that Charlestown Harbour has purchased a new vessel.

The crew of Anny, including harbour owner Rolf Munding, have been on an exciting voyage to bring the ship to her new home in the UNESCO port.

Anny has come from Germany.

“We’ve had very good conditions for our journey back to Charlestown Harbour and I’m excited for everyone to watch this beautiful ship arrive in port”, said Rolf Munding, who recently purchased the vessel.

“It should be a great end to Anny’s journey from Fowey to Charlestown and I am thrilled to bring Anny to her new home where we plan to use her for events, charters, cargo and film work,” he added.

Anny, built in 1930, will join other resident tall ship Kajsamoor, which visitors are already able to go aboard, in the Grade II Listed harbour which once serviced the China clay industry of St Austell.

Charlestown Harbour is open daily throughout the summer and visitors can explore the rich history of the Inner Harbour and even walk in the footsteps of Ross Poldark.

From 8th July visitors to the historic port will also have the chance to immerse themselves in over 40 years of filming history in the new 'Charlestown on Film' photographic exhibition at the Shipwreck Museum.

Behind the scenes images of the hit period drama Poldark, as well as many other TV and films, are being showcased in the brand-new exhibition.