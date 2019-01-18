Newlyn man says charity saved his life

Last year Craig was at rock bottom, now he's running the London Marathon.

The 37 year old dad says fast help from the charity Addaction saved his life.

In October last year he says heavy drinking had led him down a dark path, and taken it's toll on his mental health.

He didn't think there was any way to get help, and could only think of one way out.

Craig wanted to take his own life.

After being talked down by police - he was taken to a psychiatrist who told him about Addaction.

Within 24 hours he'd made contact with the charity and had been given a key worker.

"I started going every day, attending sessions and meeting my key worker Gary.

"I still go twice a week and Gary gives me a call regularly to see if I’m ok.

"My passion for running has come back too and this has had a hugely positive effect on my mental health".

Craig is training for the London Marathon in April and wants to raise money for Addaction to say thank you for saving his life.

You can find out more HERE.

He's encouraging anyone with alcohol problems to ask for help.

"If you’re struggling, don’t suffer in silence - help is available".

If you want to take the first step, Addaction has a free and confidential webchat service.