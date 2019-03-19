Police name man killed in St Austell collision

Police have named a man who died in a fatal collision in St Austell on Saturday.

A 26-year-old Ryan Taylor was in a silver Jaguar XF that was in collision with a green Mazda MX5 on the A390 at St Mewan Dip.

The St Austell man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Mazda, a 32-year-old man from Truro, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Treliske Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Police officers from the Roads Policing Team, including specialist forensic collision investigators closed the road for approximately six hours in order to carry out a thorough scene investigation.

Enquiries are ongoing and police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone with relevant dash cam footage.

Please email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting log 655 of 16 March.