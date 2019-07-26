Top water skiers competing in Cornwall

The high octane world of water ski racing is coming to Cornwall on July 27th/28th.

Saltash is hosting rounds 7 and 8 of the British waterski racing championships.

Between 15 to 22 boats will travel at speeds between 60 to 80 miles per hour along the course north of the Tamar Bridge.

Spectators are advised to go to the pit area on the Saltash side to get the best view of the racing and also listen to the live race commentary.

Each team consists of a driver, observer and a skier - The observer looks backwards and communicates between the driver of the boat and the skier.

It’s crucial they know where the boat is going and whether to speed up or down using various hand signals.

The championship skiers will be towed behind a boat on a 200ft line, holding on to a handle at arm's length in front of them, with two small handles held-together at their backside to ensure skiers don't experience too much strain on their backs.

Royal Marine Elliot Underwood from Plymouth - who has been selected to compete for Great Britain at the World Championships in France - will also compete in Saltash.