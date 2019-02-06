Pie-Throwing Bournemouth Fan Faces Football Ban

An angry football fan faces being banned from future matches after he threw a pie on to the pitch during Chelsea's league cup tie with AFC Bournemouth.

Adam Cox, 27, was convicted in his absence at City of London Magistrates' Court of one count of throwing a missile on to a football playing area.

The court heard Cox, an away supporter, had previously served a three-year football banning order, applied in 2012, for a similar matter.

Prosecutor Iain Jenkins said Stamford Bridge steward Dominic Agbo spotted the incident shortly after kick-off in the South Stand, commonly referred to as the Shed End, which was used to house away fans for the Carabao Cup quarter-final tie.

It is not known what type of pie was thrown, or if it hit anybody.

In a written witness statement, Mr Agbo said: "The football match was a sell-out, with approximately 40,000 supporters present.

"At around 8.05pm, I was posted to the South Stand upper, behind the goal.

"I saw the Bournemouth fan throw something (on to the pitch) between the corner flag and the goal.

"CCTV was reviewed and security saw the male."

Cox, described in court as being around 6ft 4in and of athletic build, was later removed from the stand and spoken to by police.

Pc Kerry Jarrett said Cox initially told security he was responsible, but said he thought admitting guilt meant he could "go home".

She said: "Initially I thought he was going to be dealt with by way of a community resolution, but he had already been the subject of a football banning order.

"Cox admitted he told stadium staff he threw the pie so he could just go home.

"He continued to say he already admitted it. But then he looked at the statement (written by Pc Jarrett) and said I was writing lies, and he wouldn't sign it.

"He started to get agitated."

Cox was handcuffed and taken into custody but failed to attend his previous court hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court last month.

He was convicted in his absence on Wednesday, with bench chairman Sarah Houston telling the court the matter had been proved.

A warrant was issued for Cox, of Barrack Road in Christchurch, regarding the imposition of a new football banning order.

He will need to appear in court at a later date should he wish to contest it, the court clerk confirmed.

The match on December 19 ended 1-0 to Chelsea, with Eden Hazard scoring a 86-minute winner.

It is not known exactly what time the pie was thrown.

The incident happened a day after Tottenham fan Averof Panteli was fined for throwing a banana skin at a black Arsenal footballer in a "targeted gesture" with a "racial element".