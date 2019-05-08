Search For Teenager Seen Attacking Cat In Poole

8 May 2019, 17:25 | Updated: 8 May 2019, 17:33

Poole cat CCTV

A boy's been caught on a dashcam shaking and kicking a cat in Poole - police and the RSPCA are looking for him.


People reported the boy after seeing him shaking the animal by the scruff of the neck before kicking it as he dropped it to the ground.

He was spotted attacking the cat while walking with a group of five young people - four boys and a girl with long dark hair - at the junction of Sherborne Road and Adastral Road in Canford Heath Poole on April 28 at 6.22pm.

RSPCA Animal Welfare Officer Jo Blackburn said: 

"We would be interested to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident with information which may help our investigation. Any witnesses can get in touch by calling our inspector appeal line on 0300 123 8018."

The boy, who was thought to be in his teens, was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a green hooded jacket and blue and white trainers."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Stagecoach takes legal action over franchise bid ban

UK & World

It's going to be a wet week for Brits

UK weather: Britain to be drenched in rain for the next week!

Weather

Brothers Prince William and Prince Harry are among the Queen's grandchildren

How many grandchildren and great-grandchildren does the Queen have?

Royals

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Tony Soprano is set to be reprised

Sopranos prequel: Release date, cast and plot details revealed

TV & Movies

Disney have unveiled their movie schedule through to 2027

Disney unveil movie schedule through to 2027 - with Star Wars, Indiana Jones and live action remakes

TV & Movies

The Love Island runner up gave her opinion on this upcoming series

Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson shares her thoughts on this year's line-up

Showbiz

Eating nuts early in pregnancy can boost a baby's brain development, it has been claimed (stock image)

Eating nuts early in your pregnancy 'makes baby more intelligent', study finds

Lifestyle

Megan revealed her preferred method of therapy

Megan Barton-Hanson reveals therapy method she uses to manage her anxiety and depression

Showbiz

Star Wars will return in 2022 for three new movies

New Star Wars trilogy: Disney announce three new movies in the franchise

TV & Movies