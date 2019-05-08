Search For Teenager Seen Attacking Cat In Poole

A boy's been caught on a dashcam shaking and kicking a cat in Poole - police and the RSPCA are looking for him.



People reported the boy after seeing him shaking the animal by the scruff of the neck before kicking it as he dropped it to the ground.

He was spotted attacking the cat while walking with a group of five young people - four boys and a girl with long dark hair - at the junction of Sherborne Road and Adastral Road in Canford Heath Poole on April 28 at 6.22pm.

RSPCA Animal Welfare Officer Jo Blackburn said:

"We would be interested to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident with information which may help our investigation. Any witnesses can get in touch by calling our inspector appeal line on 0300 123 8018."

The boy, who was thought to be in his teens, was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a green hooded jacket and blue and white trainers."