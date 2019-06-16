Two Men Stabbed In Bournemouth

Police are reviewing CCTV footage after two men were knifed in the leg in Bournemouth.

They were attacked at around 12.45am on Saturday 15 June, in a pedestrianised area of Old Christchurch Road near to the junction with Albert Road.

A group of four men aged in their 20s were approached by a group of teenagers who began chasing and assaulting them.

Following the attack, the group made off along Old Christchurch Road in the direction of Horseshoe Common and Yelverton Road.

One of the victims was found at an address in Richmond Hill with a stab wound to his leg and was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that were not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening.

The second victim also had a stab wound to his leg.

Detective Constable Ben Swain, of Bournemouth CID, said:

"We have launched an investigation to identify those responsible for this violent attack and have been carrying out a number of enquiries, including a review of CCTV footage in the area.

"I understand there were a number of people in the area at the time of this incident and I would urge any witnesses or anyone with information that can assist our investigation to please contact us.

"There will be an increased police presence in the town centre as we investigate this matter and local officers can be approached by members of the community with any concerns."