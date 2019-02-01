24 Year Old Jailed For Murdering Man In Lowestoft

A 24 year old man's been jailed for more than 21 years after murdering another man in Lowestoft last year, during an argument over a woman both men had a relationship with.

Steven Butcher of Ashfield Crescent in the town stabbed 28 year old Scott Tarrant nine times last July, at an address in Underwood Close.



Following the incident police enquiries led them to arrest Mr Butcher at his home address where he was found in a loft from the bathroom, and was laying down covered by various objects.



He was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning and subsequently charged with murder.



Mr Butcher was sentenced today to 21 years and 159 days, after being found guilty on Wednesday (30 January) following a two week trial at Ipswich Crown Court.