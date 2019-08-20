A million unsafe goods seized at Felixstowe Port

20 August 2019, 07:18 | Updated: 20 August 2019, 07:22

Port of Felixstowe

Nearly one million unsafe products have been prevented from entering the UK consumer market at the Port of Felixstowe in the last year.

Figures for 2018/19 show that 996,143 items across 670 product lines were targeted, assessed and detained, with an estimated value to society of over £23 million.

Products such as baby carriers, strollers, child car seats and electric hot plates have recently been detained.

The baby carriers were found to have non-compliant labelling, an easily detachable label which becomes a choking hazard and the leg openings were too wide meaning that a baby could fall out.

4 in 5 of the UK's consumer goods arrive in the UK by a container. Half of these enter via the Port of Felixstowe, making it the busiest entry point of its kind in the country.

Suffolk County Council is one of the few authorities to host a dedicated Imports Team, which is directly funded by National Trading Standards.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Australia's Steve Smith ruled out of third Ashes Test against England

Sport

PC Andrew Harper: Man accused of killing Berkshire police officer denies 'horrific murder'

UK & World

Supermarket sales fail to heat up despite record temperatures

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Ben Unwin has tragically passed away

Ben Unwin dead: Home and Away star who played Jesse McGregor passes away aged 41

TV & Movies

Seann Walsh poked fun at Neil and Katya's split at his comedy show

Seann Walsh makes cruel jibes at Katya and Neil Jones' break-up at stand-up gig

Celebrities

Arg has opened up about his health concerns

James Argent feared he would die after hitting 24 stone

Celebrities

People are being warned over the new scam which could see fraudsters steal your money

Public warned over scam where fraudsters imitate your friends and family’s voices

Lifestyle

Jake Wood has shared a sweet photo of his daughter

EastEnders’ Jake Wood stuns fans with rare photo of aspiring model daughter Amber, 14

TV & Movies

Strictly Katya Jones and Seann Walsh

Strictly Come Dancing curse: What is it and the celebrities who have been hit by the dreaded curse

TV & Movies