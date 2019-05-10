A teenager from Ipswich has been charged following a police pursuit

10 May 2019, 15:01 | Updated: 10 May 2019, 15:33

Police generic

Following a police pursuit earlier this week, a teenage boy from Ipswich has been charged.

At around 11:30pm on Wednesday 8th May, a silver Renault Espace which was believed to be stolen was identified by an Essex police unit merging with the A12 near Colchester.
 
The vehicle continued along the southbound A12, before exiting the carriageway at junction 28 and rejoining the A12 towards Ipswich, at junction 29. The police car's lights were illuminated to request the Renault to stop, which failed to do so.
 
The vehicle was pursued along the northbound A12 before it collided with the central reservation and brought to a stop near Copdock.
 
Essex Police officers arrested the driver, a 18-year-old boy from Ipswich, on behalf of Suffolk Police. 
 
Peri Wacey, of Norwich Road in Ipswich was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
 
He has subsequently been charged with aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualifiedand driving without insurance.
 
Once in custody, the teenager was further charged with dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance which relate to another police pursuit on Woodbridge Road, Ipswich, on Wednesday 3rd May.
 
The teenager has been remanded in custody to appear before Ipswich Magistrates' Court today, Friday 10th May.
 
Another 17 year old boy from Ipswich, who was in the vehicle on 8th May, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and failing to stop for police. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

