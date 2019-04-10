Abellio awarded East Midlands Railway franchise

10 April 2019, 17:19 | Updated: 10 April 2019, 17:21

Abellio

Abellio has been awarded the East Midlands Railway franchise, which operates through parts of East Anglia.

The Dutch rail operator already runs the Greater Anglia service trhough Norfolk and Suffolk into London and the Stansted express.

As part of the takeover, we're being promised new trains, smart ticketing, faster journeys and more frequent services for passengers.

Abellio will oversee the introduction of brand-new trains, entirely replacing the existing intercity fleet with more reliable and comfortable trains.

The East Midlands Railway will also be at the forefront of the government’s commitment to deliver a cleaner, greener rail network.

Rail Minister Andrew Jones told Heart "I am keen that our railway plays it's part in improving our environmemt and we are seeing technology come to the market which gives us a chance to make a big step change. One of the exciting parts of this new franchise bid has been the trial of hydrogen fuel cell pwoered trains."

He added:"There's going to be more services that will include earlier and later services and more on Sundays... right across the area there are more facilities available."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Trump campaign video with Batman music pulled after Warner Bros complaint

Showbiz

G4S shares surge as Canadian firm considers bid

UK & World

Jack Shepherd: Met Police escort speedboat killer back to the UK

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Put the shop-bought bleach down now

Here’s why you should never bleach your roots at home

Beauty

Jaimee and Chase are now engaged

Mum of three, 39, gets engaged to her son’s 18-year-old best friend

Lifestyle

Elisabeth Moss has spoken openly about her Scientology

Elisabeth Moss Scientology: What has The Handmaid's Tale actress said about her religion?

Celebrities

Huntsham Court

This lavish wedding bolthole is the UK's best kept secret and only 2 hours from London

Weddings

darcey

Darcey Bussell quits as judge on Strictly Come Dancing

TV & Movies

Co-op have launched a gender neutral gingerbread person

Co-op launch gender fluid gingerbread man... and they're looking for name suggestions

Food & Health