Air ambo using portable ultrasound scanners

2 April 2019, 09:15 | Updated: 2 April 2019, 09:28

East Anglia Air Ambulance ultrasound machine

The East Anglian Air Ambulance is using portable ultrasound machines - designed to help staff diagnose a patient's injuries.

The technology can help paramedics scan a patient's abdomen and chest to see if there's any evidence of bleeding - which then helps decide whether they can go to a local hospital or need to be admitted to a major trauma centre.

The kit has already become a staple - and is being used on an almost daily basis.

