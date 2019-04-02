Air ambo using portable ultrasound scanners
2 April 2019, 09:15 | Updated: 2 April 2019, 09:28
The East Anglian Air Ambulance is using portable ultrasound machines - designed to help staff diagnose a patient's injuries.
The technology can help paramedics scan a patient's abdomen and chest to see if there's any evidence of bleeding - which then helps decide whether they can go to a local hospital or need to be admitted to a major trauma centre.
The kit has already become a staple - and is being used on an almost daily basis.