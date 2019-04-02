Bus driver in Norwich punched and knocked unconscious

2 April 2019, 17:25 | Updated: 2 April 2019, 17:26

Generic Police Pic

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault in Norwich yesterday afternoon, Monday 1 April 2019.

It happened around 4.30pm, when two males have stepped in front of the 44a ‘Sanders Coaches’ bus, which was travelling from Anglia Square onto Edward Street.
 
The bus driver, a man aged in his 50s, swerved to avoid the males before getting off the bus to speak with them. The driver has then been approached by a third male who punched him in the face, knocking him unconscious.
 
As a result of the incident the victim was taken to hospital, where he remains for treatment.
 
Officers are keen to speak to any witnesses or anyone who has any information concerning the incident. They’re asked to contact DS Mick Roxby at Norwich CID on 101 quoting reference 36/21858/19.
 
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Latest News

See more Latest News

CBI chief's terse warning to politicians on Brexit stalemate

UK & World

Virgin Atlantic updates airline's emblem to represent 'modern Britain'

UK & World

Theresa May seeks further Brexit delay and makes offer to Jeremy Corbyn

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Fleabag returned for a second series in March 2019

Who is Killing Eve writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge? Meet Fleabag creator and star

TV & Movies

F&F Orange Tiger Print Shirt Dress

Shop Kelly Brook's on-air look: where to buy her leopard-print dress

Celebrities

Parents kids airport delays

Parents could face airport delays if travelling with kids who have different surnames

Lifestyle

Pandora joins Heart

Pandora joins Heart

Celebrities

There might be a Greatest Showman 2 in the works

Hugh Jackman CONFIRMS work has begun on The Greatest Showman SEQUEL

TV & Movies

Michael Jackson with 10 year old Jimmy Safechuck on the tour plane...

Michael Jackson Leaving Neverland director admits James Safechuck got some facts wrong

Showbiz