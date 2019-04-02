Bus driver in Norwich punched and knocked unconscious

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault in Norwich yesterday afternoon, Monday 1 April 2019.

It happened around 4.30pm, when two males have stepped in front of the 44a ‘Sanders Coaches’ bus, which was travelling from Anglia Square onto Edward Street.

The bus driver, a man aged in his 50s, swerved to avoid the males before getting off the bus to speak with them. The driver has then been approached by a third male who punched him in the face, knocking him unconscious.

As a result of the incident the victim was taken to hospital, where he remains for treatment.

Officers are keen to speak to any witnesses or anyone who has any information concerning the incident. They’re asked to contact DS Mick Roxby at Norwich CID on 101 quoting reference 36/21858/19.