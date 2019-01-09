Cliffs Collapse In Norfolk Following High Tide Warnings

9 January 2019, 17:11 | Updated: 9 January 2019, 17:17

Unstable cliff

Coastguards in Norfolk have been dealing with areas of collapsed cliff after warnings of hide tides and strong winds along the the East coast over the last few days.

Bacton Coastguard say they were called on Sunday to reports of cliff collapse at Overstrand and Trimmingham, then again yesterday to Ostend.

The advice for us is to stay away from the base of cliffs and to avoid going near the edges as they're still very unstable.

Last year, clifftop homes in Hemsby were evacuated and then a number of properties were later demolished after some fell off, onto the beach below, when high tides and strong winds battered the East Anglian coastline.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police search lorries as M6 shuts between J15 and J16 due to 'ongoing incident'

UK & World

West Ham reject Marko Arnautovic bid from Chinese club

Sport

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Footage shows moment of arrest in Iran

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News