Cliffs Collapse In Norfolk Following High Tide Warnings

Coastguards in Norfolk have been dealing with areas of collapsed cliff after warnings of hide tides and strong winds along the the East coast over the last few days.

Bacton Coastguard say they were called on Sunday to reports of cliff collapse at Overstrand and Trimmingham, then again yesterday to Ostend.

The advice for us is to stay away from the base of cliffs and to avoid going near the edges as they're still very unstable.

Last year, clifftop homes in Hemsby were evacuated and then a number of properties were later demolished after some fell off, onto the beach below, when high tides and strong winds battered the East Anglian coastline.