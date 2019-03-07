Communities on the Norfolk and Suffolk coast are set to benefit from new funding for the Offshore Wind sector

£250 million is being invested by the government into the Offshore Wind sector that will benefit communities in Norfolk and Suffolk.

(Photo provided by Scottish Power)





Today, a programme was launched in Lowestoft by Energy and Clean Growth Minister Claire Perry, which aims to produce 30 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030.

The £250 million investment is set to benefit communities through jobs and contracts with local businesses. £50 million of contracts have already been awarded to businesses in the area.

Keith Anderson, CEO of Scottish Power told Heart they're creating jobs for life:

"This isn't some kind of short term one hit wonder, this is something that's here for a long, long time. These jobs that we're creating today, we're building projects that are going to last 30 - 40 years.

£45 million of contracts have gone to companies within 10 miles of Lowestoft, that's creating real work, real value, real jobs in this area."

East Anglia ONE is a £2.5 million wind farm project that could provide more than 630,000 homes with clean energy every year when it's built.

Curtis Cussins is an apprentice technician working on the project, he told Heart the benefits for locals like him:

"I live in Lowestoft so it's give me a job to work offshore, and obviously work offshore and come home everyday, with the investments that are coming in and in, it's given me a job for life now."

Ben Smith is also an engineering intern at East Anglian ONE and told Heart the investment is good for people in Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth:

"It will benefit all the local economies, which will just be great news for all the locals. Seeing all the supply chain coming back in, where it previously might have disappeared before with old industries dying out; there's now a new industry picking up the flag."

The plan is for the investment to help wind energy to produce one third of the UK's electricity by 2030.