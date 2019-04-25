Norfolk's dementia ambassador Shetland Pony is taking part in a charity walk for Admiral Nurses

25 April 2019, 16:24 | Updated: 25 April 2019, 16:29

Jack Brock

A charity walk to raise money for Admiral Nurses is being walked by a Dementia ambassador Shetland Pony from Norfolk.

The walk will take place this Sunday (28th April) at Kimberley Hall in Norfolk and will see participants, including Jack the pony, walk 6 miles to raise money to help dementia patients in the county.
 
Jack Brock was made an ambassador by the East of England Co-op for visiting patients in care homes as a therapy pet.
 
Through taking him to visit people with dementia, his owner Ali Stearn realised that there was a need for more Admiral nurses in the county.
 
She told Heart what it means to people that he visits:
 
"People living with dementia are either quite with it or not at all, and the people who almost can't respond to anybody anymore, which is devastating, they did respond to Jack.
 
One gentleman Jack visited, he loved him and stroked him and kept telling me about his cats, at the time he was thoroughly enjoying himself, cuddling Jack and engaging and having a great conversation about cats eventhough Jack is not a cat. It was just lovely to see him happy."
 
There are 18-thousand people in Norfolk with the condition, but there's only three nurses to provide specialised care.
 
Marie Lucas, Coordinator of Norwich City Dementia Alliance, Dianne Fernee, the Organiser of Wymondham Dementia Support Group and Jack's owner Ali have all planned the event together to help fund more nurses.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Over 300 people died as a result of the Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka travel advice: What has the Foreign Office said about tourist safety and what can you do if you've got a holiday booked?

News

Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn banned from living with wife as he is released on bail

UK & World

Tory council candidate punched in 'politically motivated assault'

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Rami is an Oscar-winning actor

Who is Rami Malek? New Bond villain and Bohemian Rhapsody actor who's dating co-star Lucy Boynton

Showbiz

Daniel Craig and Léa Seydoux starred in the last Bond movie, Spectre

James Bond 25 announcement: Here's what director Cary Joji Fukunaga announced at today's Q&A in Jamaica

TV & Movies

Premiere Of Paramount Pictures' "Star Trek Beyond" - Arrivals

Who will be the next James Bond? James McAvoy and Idris Elba among the favourites to play 007

TV & Movies

The new eyebrow range completes the entire cosmetic brand

Kylie Cosmetics KyBrow: New eyebrow collection launch date and where to buy in the UK

Lifestyle

'Spectre' German Premiere In Berlin

New James Bond movie: Bond 25 release date, cast and latest rumours revealed

TV & Movies

A Twitter user has revealed what milk ducts look like - and the internet can't believe it (stock image)

Photo showing what a woman's milk ducts look like has SHOCKED the internet

Lifestyle