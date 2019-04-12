Dog owners in Suffolk urged to be responsible

Suffolk Police are reminding dog owners to take appropriate steps to keep their dogs under control when out walking.



The advice follows recent reports where members of the public have been injured in incidents involving dogs. In one such report, a toddler in Sudbury was knocked over by a boisterous puppy which wanted the food the child was holding. There have been other reports in Ipswich where children have been bitten and an elderly woman in Haverhill required medical treatment after sustaining a more serious dog bite.

While it isn't necessary for dogs to be on a leash at all times, dogs must be kept on a lead in designated pedestrian zones and on land where livestock is present.

Police are urging dog owners to be mindful of their surroundings and are reminding them that they are responsible for any damage the dog in their care may commit.