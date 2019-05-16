East Anglia aims to keep ahead of the energy curve

East Anglia is making sure it plays a big role in the UK's future energy supply.

Norfolk and Suffolk already generates more than half of the country's offshore wind power capacity.

It also has more large energy developments in the works than any other region.

Now the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership is leading on the creation of the UK's first All Energy Industry Council.

It's being launched in East Anglia today and is government-backed.

The Council's Chairman, Mark Goodall, told Heart what the Council will do.

"(It's) to ensure that we are positioning ourselves to be best placed to maximise the opportunities for Norfolk and Suffolk in the future years," he said.

"(And) using our experience, our capability, to make sure that our contribution to UK plc is nothing less than it should be."

He added: "The East of England is pivotal in contributing to energy transition and decarbonising our sources and uses of energy.

"Never before has the future of energy been so high on the global agenda in terms of meeting demand while being mindful of climate change.

"We need to capitalise on our region's richness in natural resources and be at the forefront of this transition."

The Council is made up of energy suppliers, local authorities, business groups and a member trade body.

It hopes to boost local job opportunities, trade, investment, productivity and growth within the energy industry.

(Photo credit: Jan Arne Wold - Woldcam / Statoil)