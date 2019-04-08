Fitness Trackers are prescribed to improve wellbeing in Suffolk

8 April 2019, 16:01 | Updated: 8 April 2019, 16:05

Wrist worn fitness tracker

Active Suffolk are improving wellbeing and encouraging more socialising through fitness trackers.

The new Active Technology project is being run to encourage over 50s to be more active and avoid loneliness in Babergh and Mid Suffolk.
 
After being referred by a doctor, an Active Wellbeing adviser will get them into a community group, where the adviser can also monitor their progress and send them messages of encourgement and support.
 
The project is aiming to decrease the need for medication in medical conditions that can be treated through improving physical wellbeing.
 
Walking group members from Leiston are a third of their way through the 12 month project, they  told Heart it helps to have support from others:
 
"If you've lost partners and your children are too busy you can get quite lonely. I've met people who live in the village and because of that I meet on other occasions as well, so it's made my life much better.
 
I can go on to the app and be encouraging, it's just nice to have that support.
 
It's almost a social media platform so people can applaud other people's progress, they can comment on it, it's more about the social side of it. It challenges you, if I haven't done 10,000 steps it makes me want to do it, it pushes you."
 
Abbeycroft Leisure Centre (ALC), Eastern Academic Health Science Network (Eastern AHSN) and Active Suffolk help provide over 50s with the fitness trackers, so that they can monitor their own progress and make positive lifestyle choices to improve their physical, social and mental wellbeing.
 

Latest News

See more Latest News

Children left in tears as horror film trailers shown before Peppa Pig film

Showbiz

Teen injured after fairground ride comes loose on Brighton Palace Pier

UK & World

British tourist detained for removing mosaic tiles in Pompeii

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

yankee candle

Yankee Candle announces three new Easter 2019 scents

Beauty

Kelly and Sian got London home on Monday evening on Heart

Get Kelly Brook and Sian Welby's on-air looks: Buy Sian's leopard print shirt and Kelly's yellow top

Celebrities

Denise Welsh has lost two stone thanks to cutting out alcohol and going on a diet

Denise Welch weight loss in pictures: How the Loose Women star got her slimmer figure

Celebrities

This chickenpox remedy is an unusual one

Mum reveals her ‘unbelievable’ £1 chickenpox remedy

Lifestyle

Nicola McLean has opened up about her decision not to breastfeed her two sons

Nicola McLean refused to breastfeed her children as she didn't want to 'ruin' her implants

Celebrities

Maisie Williams plays Arya Stark on Game of Thrones

How tall is Maisie Williams from Game of Thrones, who is the Arya Stark actress’ boyfriend and what’s her net worth?

Celebrities