Five Identical Kittens Found In Norfolk Car Park

Five identical homeless kittens who appeared in the car park of a homelessness charity in Norfolk last July, now have a permanent home.

Emmaus Norfolk & Waveney has now welcomed the animals into itheir Ditchingham community.



Staff and people living in the community ensured the kittens, who initially appeared timid and wary of people, were fed twice a day and with the help of the Cats Protection Anglia Coastal, the group of elusive kittens were finally trapped, wormed and neutered before returning to their new home at the charity's site earlier this month.



Jo Andrews, Community Administrator at Emmaus Norfolk & Waveney said:



"The whole situation was very comical - we first thought that there were only three shy stray kittens. After a few weeks a fourth kitten appeared with the trio and then months after feeding them daily, we finally saw five identical kittens together. We now see all five at feed times every day and they have become more settled - although it is still difficult to get a full group picture. Everyone in the community has come to love Eenie, Meenie, Miney, Mo and Five and we are extremely grateful to Cats Protection for covering the costs of neutering the kittens and helping with the trapping."



Emmaus Norfolk & Waveney provides a home for as long as needed and meaningful work for up to 23 people who have experienced homelessness and social exclusion, offering them an alternative route out of homelessness within a supportive environment.