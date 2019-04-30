Five jailed for total of 104 years after Ipswich murder

Five people convicted of killing a teenager in Ipswich last year have been jailed today, for a combined total of 104 years.

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, aged 17, was attacked by a group of males at around 4.50pm on Saturday 2 June in Packard Avenue.



He was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a critical condition but died there a short while later as a result of a stab wound.



At Ipswich Crown Court today, Tuesday 30 April, his killers were sentenced as follows.



The four convicted of murder were all given life sentences, with minimum tariffs set out as below:



- Aristote Yenge, aged 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich. 25 years



- Kyreis Davies, aged 17, of Turnstile Square, Colchester. 21 years



- Adebayo Amusa, aged 20, of Sovereign Road, Barking, in east London. 23 years



- Isaac Calver, aged 19, of Firmin Close, Ipswich. 21 years



Callum Plaats, aged 23, of Ipswich, was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment.



All five had denied being responsible for Tavis’s death and were found guilty at Ipswich Crown Court last month following a 14-week trial.



During the trial, the court heard that some of the men sentenced today were part of a group that had a heated rivalry with a group of males Tavis was friend's with. Their dislike for each other was referenced in music they both recorded and videos posted on YouTube.



Detective Chief Inspector Mike Brown, of the Major Investigation Team, said: “The sentences handed down today reflect the severity of the crime and I hope this will now allow the family of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens to truly begin the slow process of rebuilding their lives.



“Tavis was 17-years-old, still just a boy with his whole life ahead of him, and this was cut short by an utterly senseless act of violence.



“His attackers also had their whole lives ahead of them, but in taking the deliberate and calculated decision to ambush Tavis and stab him 15 times, they will now spend what should have been their own prime years locked away, making our streets a safer place.



“I hope that other young people who are lured into the dangerous world of knife crime and gang culture take note of the outcome of this case. It might be seen as glamorous by some, but let me assure you there is nothing glamorous about spending 20 years inside a prison.



“You are not free to inflict harm on other people as you see fit and without consequences. This investigation has shown our determination to pursue the people responsible for Tavis’ murder and bring them to justice.



“I would at this stage like to thank all the officers and staff whose hard work and dedication enabled us to identify Tavis’s killers and be ready to go to trial within five months.



“This was a team effort involving not only the Major Investigation Team and Major Incident Room, but also the Criminal Investigation Department, Youth Gangs Prevention Team, Neighbourhood Response Teams, Safer Neighbourhood Teams, Forensic Investigators, CCTV officers, and all the departments that supported the investigation. We are ‘Team Suffolk’ and it is a testament to us all that time and time again we are able to stand up to this, convict offenders and achieve the long sentences they deserve.



“I would also like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to Tavis’s family, for the remarkable way in which they have coped with everything over the past 10 months and remained resolute through the most horrific and painful experience. I want to thank them for the faith and patience that they gave us and for their unflinching support throughout the investigation.



“However, the final word in all of this must be about Tavis. I said last month after the verdicts were delivered, that we must all work to ensure that Tavis’ legacy is an end to this violence.



“Knife crime has become the great societal challenge of our time in this country and we have to educate children and young adults that knives have no place on our streets. I don’t want to see any more lives lost – and families suffer – as a result of these mindless acts of violence.”