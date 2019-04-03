Flybe operations to be reduced at Norwich airport

3 April 2019, 16:58 | Updated: 3 April 2019, 17:01

Airline - Flybe

From October, there won't be as many Flybe flights to and from Norwich.

The regional airline's announced it's going to stop flying jets from four airports, which means operations at Norwich will be reduced.

It comes as the company's cancelled dozens of flights today.

But it says the disruption today is due to a "combination of factors" including a shortage of pilots and "not linked" to the decision to reduce its aircraft fleet.

Flybe flies 8.5 million passengers each year to 170 European destinations.

Unite union regional officer Peter Coulson said: "Unite is seeking to minimise the potential job losses and secure assurances about Flybe's long-term future.

"Our members are justifiably concerned about their jobs and future employment, as a result of the company cancelling a number of flights for 'operational reasons' and having launched a redundancy programme.

"It is essential that Flybe is fully transparent with its workforce about the exact situation facing the company. The current uncertainty is incredibly unsettling and is in danger of severely damaging morale at the company."

Flybe chief executive Christine Ourmieres-Widener said: "Our fleet reduction has always been core to improving our profitability.

"We are committed to assisting all our affected employees across the impacted Flybe bases."

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Sign A Book Of Condolence At New Zealand House

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Instagram account gets record-breaking 2 million followers in 24 hours

Royals

Trafford Centre owner Intu picks insider as next chief executive

UK & World

Komodo island to close because people keep stealing the dragons

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Zac Efron as Ted Bundy

When is Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile out in the UK and who else stars in Zac Efron's new Ted Bundy movie?

TV & Movies

Shop Kelly Brook's look as she gets you home on London's Heart

Shop Kelly Brook's on-air look: where to buy her snake-print shirt

Celebrities

Ted Bundy was sentenced to death for his crimes in 1989

How many people did Ted Bundy kill, when did the serial killer die and what is the new Zac Efron movie about?

TV & Movies

The dad posted about the prank on Twitter

Dad tells son they're going to Disneyland but takes him to Poundland instead in 'cruel' April Fools prank

Lifestyle

Lily Collins portrays Elizabeth in the Netflix movie

Where is Ted Bundy's girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer now and what has Lily Collins said about playing her in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile?

TV & Movies

Mark has his wife Katie have been hit by 'cheating' claims

Who is Mark Labbett's wife Katie, what are the cheating claims, and how old is their son?

Celebrities