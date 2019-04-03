Flybe operations to be reduced at Norwich airport
3 April 2019, 16:58 | Updated: 3 April 2019, 17:01
From October, there won't be as many Flybe flights to and from Norwich.
The regional airline's announced it's going to stop flying jets from four airports, which means operations at Norwich will be reduced.
It comes as the company's cancelled dozens of flights today.
But it says the disruption today is due to a "combination of factors" including a shortage of pilots and "not linked" to the decision to reduce its aircraft fleet.
Flybe flies 8.5 million passengers each year to 170 European destinations.
Unite union regional officer Peter Coulson said: "Unite is seeking to minimise the potential job losses and secure assurances about Flybe's long-term future.
"Our members are justifiably concerned about their jobs and future employment, as a result of the company cancelling a number of flights for 'operational reasons' and having launched a redundancy programme.
"It is essential that Flybe is fully transparent with its workforce about the exact situation facing the company. The current uncertainty is incredibly unsettling and is in danger of severely damaging morale at the company."
Flybe chief executive Christine Ourmieres-Widener said: "Our fleet reduction has always been core to improving our profitability.
"We are committed to assisting all our affected employees across the impacted Flybe bases."