A Greater Anglia Conductor Is Updating Passengers With Twitter

5 February 2019, 15:30 | Updated: 5 February 2019, 16:16

Rail users on the Greater Anglia network may find they have the chance to get some personalised customer service.

Conductor Blake Cracknell is keeping passengers up to date on their journey through Twitter.

He came up with the idea to help improve customer service and give passengers personalised customer care.
 
During train journeys, Mr Cracknell found he was not always able to be near the PA system, so took to Twitter to keep people up to date. It also means that passengers can tweet him questions while they are on the go.
 
He said: "It just gives that human face to the company, and helps me look after my passengers better. I'm really pleased the company agreed to let me do it and maybe other conductors might want to give it a go."
 
Greater Anglia has recently made conductor Blake Cracknell a 'Service Diamond', which means he's been given the task of finding new ways to improve rail experiences for passengers on their network.

