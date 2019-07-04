Inquiry to look at carbon emissions in the East

4 July 2019, 08:14 | Updated: 4 July 2019, 08:23

Car Travel Emissions Pollution congestion traffic

A top-level inquiry is to be launched by transport chiefs across Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex to investigate how CO2 emissions can be reduced between now and 2050.

Global warming is a major concern and senior Councillors responsible for transport and highways across the East are to conduct an in-depth investigation into how the public and business sector can be encouraged and helped to reduce the CO2 produced daily across the region.

Transport East, which is made up of the transport teams of Norfolk, Suffolk, and Essex, Southend-on-Sea Borough Council, Thurrock Council, with assistance from District Council representatives and Local Enterprise Partnerships will now set up a strategic team to hold evidence gathering sessions around the region. These sessions will engage with universities, businesses and other bodies to establish what emerging technologies can be utilised to help families and firms reduce the carbon everyone produces, especially when travelling and moving goods.

Chair of Transport East, Cllr Kevin Bentley, Deputy Leader of Essex County Council and Cabinet Member for Infrastructure, said: " Reducing CO2 emissions is the top priority for all of us involved in transport planning and we want to establish what we can do to assist everyone in helping to reduce this in the coming years and decades. We are discovering more and more about the effects of CO2 and we as a society must do all we can to reduce carbon emissions using every tool available including new and emerging technologies."

Transport East will now look to set up evidence sessions around the three counties and work closely with business to find practical solutions while at the same time ensuring the region's economy continues to grow and thrive in a sustainable way.

