Ipswich Town Jon Nolan launches unique zip-slide fun at Portman Road

Midfielder Jon Nolan helps launch the opportunity for fans to zip-slide across Portman Road with EACH.

Children's charity, East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) are hosting a fundraiser on Friday 31st May, which will give us the chance to go zip-sliding in the stadium on Portman Road.

They'll get to whizz 440ft (130m) from 100ft (31m) up across the pitch from the top tier of the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand to the bottom of the Sir Bobby Robson Stand.

EACH Suffolk Corporate Fundraiser, Victoria Matthews told Heart:

"We’re really looking forward to what is a unique opportunity for Ipswich Town fans and, for anyone else, just a great opportunity to experience the thrill of a zip slide.

We rely on voluntary donations for the majority of our income, so we’re constantly looking to come up with new fundraising ideas and hope this one will appeal to a wide range of people across Suffolk and East Essex.

All money raised will help us continue offering care to children with life-threatening conditions and support to their families."

You can register for £35 and EACH suggests participants raise £100 in sponsorship.

The organisation cares for children with life-threatening illnesses across East Anglia through specialist nursing care, symptom management support, short breaks, wellbeing activities, therapies and counselling.