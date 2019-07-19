Latitude Festival returns

Latitude Festival is back at Suffolk's Henham Park.

Lana Del Rey is the headline act on Sunday, and Stereophonics take to the stage on Saturday.

But first up tonight is George Ezra.

"The last time he was here he camped in his own tent in my garden," said organiser Melvin Benn, the Managing Director at Festival Republic.

"And of course this year, he's back as a headliner - and that's just amazing."

This year, Latitude are also catering for deaf people.

"We want to be an inclusive festival," added Melvin.

"It's not hundreds of people - it's a small amount of people that have got poor hearing or are completely deaf - who actually still find the enjoyment of watching live music really important to their life."