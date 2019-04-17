Man robbed while using ATM in Lowestoft
A man's been robbed while using an ATM in Lowestoft this morning (wed 17th April).
The victim, who is in his 60s, was using the cash machine on Horn Hill when he was pushed from behind by an unknown man who then removed the cash as it was dispensed from the machine.
The victim grabbed the suspect and sustained minor injuries as a result, including bruising and cuts to his leg. The suspect then fled the scene in a blue MG car in the direction of the A12.
The vehicle used was stolen from the High Street in the town yesterday evening. It has since been located in the vicinity of Kirkley Rise.
The suspect is described as of slim build and approximately 5ft 8ins to 6ft 0ins in height. He was wearing dark clothing including a long-sleeved top and a body warmer, as well as gloves and a white baseball cap.
Witnesses, or anyone with information that may help police with enquiries, are urged to contact Lowestoft CID at Suffolk Police on 101.