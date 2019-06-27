Man stabbed in street fight in Great Yarmouth

27 June 2019, 05:31 | Updated: 27 June 2019, 05:32

Norfolk police car generic

Four people have been arrested after a man was stabbed during a street fight in Great Yarmouth.

Around 20 people were involved in the brawl in the King Street area at around 4.30 yesterday afternoon.

The man who was stabbed was taken to the James Paget University Hospital where he is receiving treatment. His injuries are described as non life-threatening.

Three men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of affray and have been taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The road was sealed off while officers dealt with the incident, although the cordon has been partially lifted while forensic enquiries are carried out.

Great Yarmouth Policing Commander, Superintendent Roger Wiltshire, said: "We received a number of calls from members of the public about this incident and several units were deployed to the scene.

"While enquiries remain in the early stages, the initial indications are that those involved are known to one another and detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident."

