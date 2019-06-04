More support to help rough sleepers in Suffolk

4 June 2019, 08:17 | Updated: 4 June 2019, 08:19

Rough sleeper in doorway

More support is to be made available to help rough sleepers in Suffolk find and keep private sector housing.

After a successful bid for government funds, Babergh, Mid Suffolk and West Suffolk Councils are creating a Supported Lettings team.

It'll mean private landlords will be offered greater assurances and confidence to house tenants who have been homeless.

At the moment housing authorities often find that private sector landlords are unwilling to house somebody who has been homeless and sleeping rough as that person may have addiction, mental health or other complex needs and require support.

That in turn leaves councils and rough sleepers dependent on hostel and other emergency or temporary accommodation beds - which isn't always ideal.

The support team will step in to help people at the early stages of rough sleeping before they become entrenched in the lifestyle and their support needs become much more complex.

The help it will provide will include support:
" to develop independent living skills;
" with learning and skills to manage a tenancy and adhere to tenancy terms;
" with learning to budget;
" to access or signposting to health and care services;
" with budget management, benefits, work or education;
" to develop and cultivate support networks

Cllr Jan Osborne, cabinet member for Housing at Babergh District Council, said: "This is wonderful news for us as a council and for residents in need of this specialised support. Having a place to feel safe and secure is essential for everyone and this funding will enable us to support some of the most vulnerable in our community whilst also offering assurance to landlords in the district.

"Our housing solutions team are already doing amazing work to support those at risk of homelessness in Babergh, but these funds will help to develop this work further whilst supporting people to find a home to build their future."

Latest News

See more Latest News

#KuToo :Japanese women call for ban on mandatory high heels in workplace dress codes

UK & World

Apple charging $999 for its new computer stand

UK & World

Taiwan calls on China to 'repent' for Tiananmen Square crackdown

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Anton Danyluk is entering the Love Island villa... will he break a few hearts?

Who is Anton Danyluk? Scottish Love Island contestant caught in 'racism' row

TV & Movies

Here's where you can get Holly's outfit from

Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? How to get the This Morning host's midi shirt dress

Celebrities

Gemma Collins has hit back in a fiery Instagram post

Gemma Collins furiously denies using diet pills for dramatic weight loss

Celebrities

Where is this 80s pattern from?

Iconic 1980s pattern goes viral as NO ONE can remember where it’s from - can you?

Lifestyle

These three tipples would go splendidly with a light tonic

Best fruity gins for World Gin Day

Food & Health

ITV2 paid tribute to Mike on Love Island

Love Island viewers ‘in tears’ over touching tribute to Mike Thalassitis after tragic death

TV & Movies