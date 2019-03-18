Murder investigation starts in Wymondham

An attack on a man in Wymondham on Saturday night is now being treated as murder, after he died in hospital yesterday.

The 67 year old victim was stabbed in the chest and head at an address in Burdock Close.

He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, but couldn't be saved.

A woman in her 60s, who was known to him, is being questioned.



Detective Superintendent Kate Thacker, Norfolk Police's investigation lead, commented on the enquiry on Sunday, saying: "We are in the very early stages of our investigation with detectives continuing their enquiries this afternoon.

"However, I can confirm that we believe all those involved were known to each other and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident at this time."