No third party involvement in explosions in West Suffolk

Detectives don't believe anyone else was involved in a fire and explosions at a bungalow in West Suffolk yesterday, which killed two people.

The property, in the village of Lidgate, is still not safe to enter after flames tore though it from 12:15pm.



Suffolk Police, who're treating the deaths as unexplained, said: "The building sustained significant damage and structural work needs to be undertaken to make it safe to enter."



"Once this has been completed the process of search and recovery will commence and police and fire investigators will work to establish the cause of the explosions.



"The deaths remain unexplained, but at this time police do not believe that there is any third-party involvement.



"There is no threat to the wider public and utility companies have attended the area to ensure the safety of local residents."



A spokesman from Suffolk County Council said at least 75% of the building was damaged.



Police have asked anyone with information to contact them on 101.