Norfolk and Suffolk mental health trust Chief Exec to leave

The chief executive of the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT), is leaving.

Antek Lejk, who only took up the role at NSFT last May, is moving to a secondment with the East London NHS Foundation Trust (ELFT).



Last November, NSFT was rated 'inadequate' by health watchdog the Care Quality Commission for a third time.



The CQC said they found "significant concerns" during an inspection in September 2018.



Mr Lejk said: "I believe that the Trust is at a key stage of its journey to improve the quality of its services. Whilst I fully support the Trust on that journey, it is my belief that it will benefit from a new vision and leadership and I fully support it on that journey."



NSFT Chair Marie Gabriel said: "This is a great opportunity that draws on Antek’s proven experience of, and indeed success with, system working. After careful consideration, and given that Antek has managed to bring NSFT to a point where the green shoots of improvement are starting to show, he has decided to accept this offer."



Ms Gabriel added: "I want to take this opportunity to thank Antek for his hard work and dedication over what I know has been a challenging few months. We will be building upon the foundations he has laid to further improve the quality of services at the Trust to a standard that service users can and should expect."



NSFT’s Board of Directors will shortly announce interim chief executive arrangements.