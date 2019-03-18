Norfolk and Suffolk mental health trust Chief Exec to leave
18 March 2019, 17:22 | Updated: 18 March 2019, 17:26
The chief executive of the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT), is leaving.
Antek Lejk, who only took up the role at NSFT last May, is moving to a secondment with the East London NHS Foundation Trust (ELFT).
Last November, NSFT was rated 'inadequate' by health watchdog the Care Quality Commission for a third time.
The CQC said they found "significant concerns" during an inspection in September 2018.
Mr Lejk said: "I believe that the Trust is at a key stage of its journey to improve the quality of its services. Whilst I fully support the Trust on that journey, it is my belief that it will benefit from a new vision and leadership and I fully support it on that journey."
NSFT Chair Marie Gabriel said: "This is a great opportunity that draws on Antek’s proven experience of, and indeed success with, system working. After careful consideration, and given that Antek has managed to bring NSFT to a point where the green shoots of improvement are starting to show, he has decided to accept this offer."
Ms Gabriel added: "I want to take this opportunity to thank Antek for his hard work and dedication over what I know has been a challenging few months. We will be building upon the foundations he has laid to further improve the quality of services at the Trust to a standard that service users can and should expect."
NSFT’s Board of Directors will shortly announce interim chief executive arrangements.