Norwich jewellers celebrate royal birth with the "Meghan Sparkle"

To celebrate the royal birth, a jewellers in Norwich has created a piece called the "Meghan Sparkle" - but it's not what you might imagine it to be.

It's not a diamond ring or sparkly bracelet, it's actually a diamond-encrusted Sudocrem lid.



With a price tag of £4,250, the piece is a pavé-set 925 silver lid, hand-engraved with the flags of the United Kingdom and the United States of America, sized to fit a 125g pot of Sudocrem. It was designed and hand-crafted in the workshop of Tilletts in St Giles Street, which was established in 1908 and is a member of the UK's foremost jewellery trade body The National Association of Jewellers.



Lorraine Tilletts, managing director of Tilletts Jewellers, told Heart it's nice to be a part on an historic moment saying: "In this generation, for all of us, to see something so fantastic, you know, the first anglo-american addition to the royal family and of mixed raced as well it's just a really fun thing to be part of".



The jewellers say they hoped to capture the "natural charisma and sparkle of Meghan herself".



All the proceeds from the sale of the lid will go to the charity Ickle Pickles, which provides intensive care equipment for premature babies.