Pair arrested over armed crime spree in Norwich

Detectives investigating an aggravated burglary and attempted robbery in Norwich last Wednesday have arrested two men.

The aggravated burglary happened at an address in Theobald Road at around 7.30pm.

The occupants of the address answered the door to three men who pushed their way in with weapons and demanded money. A handbag and a wallet were stolen before the three men left the property on foot.

One of the occupants in the address suffered a minor head injury.



The attempted robbery happened a short time later in the city. A man, fitting the description of one of the suspect's in the first incident, entered the Kwik Save store on Larkman Lane at around 9.15pm and threatened a member of staff with what is believed to have been a knife and a hammer. The victim managed to escape and alert police before the suspect left the premises empty handed. No one was hurt.



Two men, aged in their 30s and from the Norwich area, were arrested in connection with both incidents yesterday (Sunday).