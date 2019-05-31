Pedestrian dies after crash in Bowthorpe

A woman has died after a crash in Bowthorpe, near Norwich.

Police were called shortly after 2pm yesterday (Thursday 30 May) to reports of a collision involving a white Vauxhall Combo van and a pedestrian on the A1074 Dereham Road, near to the Bowthorpe roundabout.

The pedestrian, a woman aged in her 80s, died at the scene.

The A1074 Dereham Road was closed while emergency services attended, and reopened just before 6pm.