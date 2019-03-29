Police appeal after car theft in Hellesdon

29 March 2019, 16:08 | Updated: 29 March 2019, 16:15

Golf hellesdon

Police are asking for any information after a burgulary in Hellesdon.

Two jackets and a wallet were taken from within the property and a blue Volkwagen Golf R, with registration EK18 FFS, which was parked on the driveway, has been stolen.
 
It happened at an address in Meredith Road sometime between 10.30pm on Wednesday 27 March and 4.50am on Thursday 28 March, when suspect(s) have forced entry to a property.
 
 
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area around the times stated or knows the whereabouts of the stolen car.
 
Anyone with information should contact Detective Constable Debra Vertigan at Norwich CID on 101 quoting reference 36/20732/19.  
 
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

