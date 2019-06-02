Police investigate 2 Norwich deaths

2 June 2019, 06:00 | Updated: 2 June 2019, 06:02

police tape generic

Police are investigating after the bodies of a man and woman were discovered at a property in Norwich on Saturday morning.

Officers were called to an address in Providence Place, off Quebec Road, at about 9.50am by paramedics who had also attended. The man, aged 23,  and woman, aged 19, were pronounced dead at the scene.
 
The deaths are currently being treated as unexplained and are not thought to be suspicious at this stage.
 
Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

