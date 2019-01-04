Police investigate stabbing in Norwich

A man has reportedly been stabbed in Norwich.

Police were called shortly before 5pm yesterday to the Goodman Square area.

Officers attended; however the victim made off from the scene before emergency services arrived.

Two men, aged in their late teens, have been arrested on suspicion of assault, possession of an offensive weapon and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and have been taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate the victim and a cordon has been put in place at the scene while initial enquiries are carried out.

There is not believed to be a wider threat to the public and officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident.