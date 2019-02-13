Prisoners In Norfolk Given More Funding For Rehabilitation

Offenders in Norfolk are being given more funding by the Police and Crime Commissioner for rehabilitation services.

An initiative launched in 2017 gives prisoners a second chance with support and guidance after serving their sentences.

Norfolk's Police and Crime Commissioner, Lorne Green has awarded a further £31,800 to the project, which has helped more than 70 offenders, including those from Norwich and Wayland prisons.

He told Heart:

"The work of the dedicated team of Community Chaplains in Norfolk should not be underestimated. I am extremely proud of the work they do.They do an extremely valuable, yet rewarding job, working with some of the most vulnerable people in our communities to help give them a second chance in life."

When the intitative started it was the first of it's kind in the county and now Community Chaplaincy Norfolk (CCN) has more than 30 volunteers mentoring prisoners on their attitudes and behaviours that previously led to crime.

The Community Chaplaincies work with offenders and their families to offer prisoners the opportunity to lead a more fulfilling lifestyle within their local communities.

An ex-offender who benefitted from the programme told Heart how they helped him:

From the age of three to 18 years I was in the care system. After that I spent roughly 15 years homeless and after a few short sentences eventually served 10 years in prison.

Drugs and alcohol were a massive part of my life. As bad as the sentence was, it saved my life and I took every advantage to gain my education. One of the chaplaincy team referred me to the CCN and Susan came to visit me in prison.

On the day of my release I arrived at my accommodation and to my surprise Susan had left me a food parcel and clothes. This really helped as my first day out was such a whirlwind and quite overwhelming.



But the help and support that CCN and the mentors provided me was so beneficial. I eventually was encouraged to do the mentor training and I now go and talk with the new mentors about my life experiences.

The help, support and encouragement I received has boosted my confidence and I am now going on to further training."