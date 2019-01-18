Speed Limit To Be Cut On Road Where Duke Crashed

The speed limit is to be cut and safety cameras installed on the road where Prince Philip crashed close to the Sandringham Estate.

Today Norfolk County Council’s Environment, Development and Transport Committee met as part of an annual programme of meetings, scheduled back in 2018.

The agenda was set months in advance and the Reports were published on 10 January 2019.

Cllr Martin Wilby, Chairman of Norfolk County Council’s Environment, Development and Transport Committee, said:

“I am extremely sympathetic to everyone who was involved in yesterday’s incident and wish everyone a speedy recovery. But it is not our place to speculate on the cause of last night’s incident.

“We have been looking closely into the safety of the A149 for some time. A detailed report was submitted to Environment, Development and Transport Committee by Norfolk County Council officers last week along with a recommendation to approve, at today’s meeting, the implementation of a 50mph speed limit and to install road safety cameras.

“Based on the report and our dedication to the safety of the people in Norfolk, the committee has agreed to reduce the speed limit of the A149 to 50mph on two sections of the road and approved the Norfolk Camera Safety Partnership scheme to install road safety cameras along the road.

“I am also aware of local concerns about some of the junctions along the A149. In light of this, we have agreed that further work must be added to the Norfolk County Council’s Highways forward plan to investigate whether additional road safety measures need to be implemented.

“All the approved and future work will be carried out within the usual timescales.”