Suffolk Police New Chief Constable Selected

Suffolk’s next Chief Constable has been selected today, subject to the appointment being confirmed by the Police and Crime Panel later this month.

Suffolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Tim Passmore and an appointments panel, today selected Steve Jupp as the next Chief Constable following a rigorous selection process.

Steve, who recently retired as the Constabulary’s Deputy Chief Constable joined Suffolk Constabulary in 2015 from Nottinghamshire Police where, in his role as Assistant Chief Constable, he was responsible for Crime Investigation and Reduction.

His policing career has had a particular focus on tackling serious and organised crime and has seen him occupy key senior posts including that of Detective Chief Superintendent at West Midlands Police. He has also served with the Metropolitan Police Service.

Tim Passmore said, “I am very pleased to propose Steve Jupp as the next Chief Constable of Suffolk.

"This was a unanimous decision by the interview panel. Steve was a strong candidate, and impressed us with his forthright commitment to public service and delivering for the people of Suffolk.”

Tim added, “Steve has a wealth of experience, before joining Suffolk as Deputy Chief Constable, he served with the Metropolitan Police, West Midlands Police and Nottinghamshire Police. I have no doubt that he is the right person to lead the Constabulary in its delivery of my Police and Crime Plan.”

The Police and Crime Panel’s Chief Constable Confirmation Hearing, which is a public meeting, will be held at Endeavour House at 10.30pm on Friday 25 January 2019.

If the Police and Crime Panel confirms the appointment, Steve will take up his new role when the current Chief Constable, Gareth Wilson retires in April.