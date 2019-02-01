Teen charged over serious sex assault in Lowestoft

Detectives investigating a serious sexual assault in Lowestoft have charged a teenager in connection with the attack.

The incident occurred shortly before 11.50pm on Thursday 28 June 2018, when an unknown male entered a property in the vicinity of Yarmouth Road and sexually assaulted a teenage girl. When disturbed, the male left and was witnessed heading in the direction of Hollingsworth Road.

A male was also witnessed looking in a window of another property in the same road at around 11pm.

Officers arrested a 15-year-old boy from Lowestoft on suspicion of sexual assault on Thursday 12 July, 2018. He was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning and was later released on bail.

The boy, who is now aged 16, was charged yesterday, Thursday 31 January, with the following offences: Knowingly or recklessly trespassing on a premises with the intention of committing a sexual offence and for intentionally causing or inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity of a non-penetrative nature.

The boy has also been charged with intentionally causing or inciting a girl aged 14 to engage in sexual activity of a non-penetrative nature and for intentionally causing or inciting a girl aged 15 to engage in sexual activity of a non-penetrative nature. The charges relate to two separate incidents that took place between 31 March 2018 and 27 June 2018.

He was bailed to court and is due to appear before Great Yarmouth Youth Court on Thursday 14 February.