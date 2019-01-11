Teenager charged with Ipswich murder

A teenager has been charged with the murder of a 32-year-old man who was stabbed to death in Ipswich.

The 17-year-old youth, from Bury St Edmunds, is accused of killing Daniel Saunders last month.

The victim, who was originally from Surrey, was attacked in an alleyway and died in Turin Street after police were called to the stabbing at around 1.50pm on December 16.

Suffolk Police said the youth was held for a second time on Wednesday, having been granted bail after he was first arrested in Clacton, Essex, four days after the killing.

He was charged with murder and remanded in custody to appear at Ipswich Magistrates' Court today (Friday 11th January).

An 18-year-old man from Colchester arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on police bail, while a 17-year-old youth from the Colchester area and a 15-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds, who were both arrested on suspicion of the same offence, were released under investigation.

Two men, aged 44 and 39, and a 31-year-old woman who were arrested over the incident are due to answer bail today.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and are particularly keen to trace a woman who stopped at the scene shortly after the attack to help the victim.

She is described by police as being in her thirties or forties, speaking with a local accent and driving a people carrier with a sliding door.