Two charged over Redgrave cannabis factory

Two men have been charged after a cannabis factory was found in Redgrave.

The arrests were made after information was received by police regarding activity taking place at premises on Redgrave Business Centre.

Officers attended on Monday and found more than 800 cannabis plants, a large amount of hydroponics equipment and associated paraphernalia. The estimated value of the find was in region of £1 million.

The two men detained on suspicion of cannabis production were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre where they were questioned by officers.

A police scene remains in place whilst enquires continue.

34-year-old Eglant Selenica of and 29-year-old Daniel Muhaj, both of Redgrave, have been charged with producing cannabis. Both men are due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court today, Wednesday 27 March.

Superintendent Kim Warner said, "This is another great example of positive police work using intelligence provided to us by the public. We will respond swiftly and ensure that appropriate robust enforcement action is taken, helping to keep Suffolk communities safe.”