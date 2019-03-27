Two charged over Redgrave cannabis factory

27 March 2019, 10:14 | Updated: 27 March 2019, 10:16

Cannabis factory in Redgrave

Two men have been charged after a cannabis factory was found in Redgrave.

The arrests were made after information was received by police regarding activity taking place at premises on Redgrave Business Centre. 

Officers attended on Monday and found more than 800 cannabis plants, a large amount of hydroponics equipment and associated paraphernalia. The estimated value of the find was in region of £1 million.

The two men detained on suspicion of cannabis production were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre where they were questioned by officers.

A police scene remains in place whilst enquires continue.

34-year-old Eglant Selenica of and 29-year-old Daniel Muhaj, both of Redgrave, have been charged with producing cannabis. Both men are due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court today, Wednesday 27 March.

Superintendent Kim Warner said, "This is another great example of positive police work using intelligence provided to us by the public. We will respond swiftly and ensure that appropriate robust enforcement action is taken, helping to keep Suffolk communities safe.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

operation sceptre norfolk

Norfolk Police seize more than 200 knives during Operation Sceptre campaign

Local News

Jo Cox's sister: Political abuse has worsened since EU referendum

UK & World

'Fries with that?': McDonald's to tempt hungry customers with AI-driven menus

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Joe Sugg stormed to the final on the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing professionals want to ban YouTube stars after Joe Sugg's 'advantage'

TV & Movies

Britain's Got Talent is back for series 13

When does Britain's Got Talent 2019 start and will Ant McPartlin be hosting with Declan Donnelly?

TV & Movies

Ferne McCann: First Time Mum and Sam Faiers: The Mummy Diaries are both on ITVBe

Sam and Billie Faiers respond to claims of ‘rivalry’ between theirs and Ferne McCann’s show

TV & Movies

Coleen Nolan has discussed life after her divorce

Coleen Nolan confirms she's dating again after marriage split

Celebrities

Billie Faiers opened up about the criticism in the Heart studio today

Billie Faiers responds to reports of 'yobbish' behaviour at Maldives wedding: 'we were just having fun'

Celebrities

Oxford Street Retail Outlets

Zara REMOVES kidswear advert blasted by mums for being 'inappropriate' and 'suggestive'

News