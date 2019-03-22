Two re-arrested in connection with Ipswich murder

Police investigating a fatal stabbing in Ipswich at the end of last year have re-arrested two more people in connection with the incident.

Officers were called to Turin Street just after 1.50pm on Sunday 16 December to reports that a man had been stabbed.



Daniel Saunders, aged 32 and originally from Surrey, died at the scene of the incident. A Home Office post-mortem examination concluded that the cause of death was as a result of a single stab wound to the abdomen.



A 17-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds – who cannot be named for legal reasons - has been charged with murder in connection with the attack and appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday 11 January, where he was remanded in custody pending a next hearing on Friday 12 April.



On Wednesday 20 March, two people were re-arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supplying a controlled drug. They are as follows:



a 15-year-old boy previously from Bury St Edmunds, but now residing in west London (originally arrested on 20 December)

a 33-year-old man from Colchester (originally arrested on 29 January)

They were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and subsequently released under investigation later the same day as enquires continue.



Four other people also arrested by officers investigating Daniel Saunders’ death remain under investigation as follows:



a 17-year-old boy from the Colchester area, originally arrested on 20 December on suspicion of assisting an offender, being concerned in supplying a controlled drug and possession of an offensive weapon

a 18-year-old man from the Colchester area, originally arrested on 20 December on suspicion of assisting an offender and being concerned in supplying a controlled drug

a 20-year-old man from Colchester, originally arrested on 25 January on suspicion of assisting an offender and being concerned in supplying a controlled drug

a 44-year-old man from Ipswich, arrested on 23 February on suspicion of being concerned in supplying a controlled drug

Despite an extensive investigation and numerous appeals, officers have not yet been able to trace a woman who stopped at the scene shortly after the attack took place and assisted the victim. She is described as aged in her 30s or 40s, speaking with a local accent and driving a people carrier with a sliding door. She may have valuable information which could assist the inquiry.



Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team either by using the online portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363718M87-PO1 or by calling 101 and quoting reference 72682/18.



Alternatively contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org