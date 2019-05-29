Warning of delays near the Suffolk Show

Police are warning drivers there may be some hold-ups today and tomorrow on roads near the Suffolk Show.

It's taking place at Trinity Park over the next two days.

Around 90,000 visitors are expected.

New displays include a 60-foot viewing tower and a superheroes village where emergency services staff will give visitors a look behind the scenes at their jobs.



Alongside the regular road measures put in place for the two days of the show, new arrangements have been put in place on the show site this year - designed to improve traffic flow into parking areas and further lessen delays.

The sheer volume of traffic heading to the site means there may be some hold-ups, particularly near the A12/ A14 Seven Hills junction.



Officers are urging drivers to follow signing and arrangements in place to ensure things run as smoothly as possible.



Drivers approaching the Show along the A12 from Woodbridge will be directed along the Bucklesham village route, while those approaching from the west along the A14 are asked to use lane one after the Orwell Bridge to minimise the disruption for vehicles travelling to Felixstowe, and to then come off at the Seven Hills A14/ A12 roundabout, use both lanes on the slip road off the A14 and then utilise two lanes around the roundabout itself towards the showground.



Traffic from Ipswich should make use of arrangements along Bucklesham Road to access Gate 4, while those approaching from Felixstowe should follow signing off the A14 prior to the Seven Hills junction. Drivers are being asked to follow these routes in reverse when leaving the showground, with two lanes of traffic flowing from Gate 10 back to the Seven Hills interchange.