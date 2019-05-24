Witnesses wanted after burglary in Bury St Edmunds

Police are appealing for witnesses after a burglary in Bury St Edmunds.

Suffolk police are urging communities to remain vigilant to any suspicious activity following reports of a distraction burglary in Fornham All Saints, near Bury St Edmunds.

The incident occurred at some point between 11:30am and 12pm midday on Tuesday 21st May, at an address in Pound Meadow.

The victim, a woman in her 80s, answered the door to two men claiming to work for the council who were there to fix a water problem. Both men entered the home, with one walking into the kitchen while the other made his way upstairs.

The men did not produce identification when asked and left suddenly. It was only after they had left that the victim discovered her purse, containing a quantity of cash and cards, was missing.

Both men are described as white, in their late 20s and approximately 5ft 9ins in height with brown hair.

Police are investigating whether this incident relates to a further four burglaries reported to the west of the county on the same day.

Details of the incidents are as follows:

o Fornham All Saints, near Bury St Edmunds - Pigeon Lane - At some point between 7:45am and 4pm, offender(s) have forced entry to the rear of the property and stolen a quantity of cash, jewellery and a computer hard drive.

o Lackford, near Bury St Edmunds - Holden Road - At some point between 8am and 4pm, offender(s) forced a window open to the rear of the property and stole a quantity of cash and jewellery.

o Newmarket - Cheveley Road - At some point between 9am and 2pm, offender(s) forced entry to a home via the rear of a property and stole jewellery as well as a Gucci handbag.

o Newmarket - Duchess Drive - At some point between 9am and 3:30pm, offender(s) forced entry to the rear of the building by smashing a window and conducting a search. Items stolen include a quantity of cash and jewellery.

As the majority of the burglaries in this series involve houses being entered by force rather than because of insecurities, police are urging members of the public to be their eyes and ears and 'See it, Hear it, Report it'.

Police are also reminding residents to be cautious when answering the door to cold callers. Unfortunately, not everyone who calls at your door is who they seem so you should always be on your guard.