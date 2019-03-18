Woman charged after death of man in Wymondham

Detectives investigating the death of a man in Wymondham at the weekend have charged a woman in connection with it.

It's after a 57-year-old man was found late on Saturday (16 March 2019) night at a property in Burdock Close in the town with serious wounds to his head and chest. He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment where he died the following morning.

A Home Office post-mortem examination, which was carried out on Sunday 17 March 2019, determined that the likely cause of death was multiple organ failure arising from stab wounds.

Pending formal Coroner's inquest proceedings, police have provisionally identified the deceased as Kumarathas Rajasingam.

Jeyamalar Kumarathas, aged 54 and of Burdock Close in Wymondham, who was arrested in connection with the incident has subsequently been charged with murder. She has been remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court tomorrow morning, Tuesday 19 March 2019.

A/Detective Inspector Neil Stewart, from the Joint Major Investigation Team (JMIT), said: "A police cordon remains in place at the scene whilst detectives are undertaking a number of enquiries as part of the investigation including carrying out reassurance patrols in the local area.

"We believe this to be an isolated incident; however we are still keen to speak to anyone with information regarding it to further assist our investigation."

Anyone who has information regarding the incident or the circumstances surrounding it are asked to contact the JMIT on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.