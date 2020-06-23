Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow confirm they won't be acting in Friends reunion, leaving fans heartbroken

23 June 2020, 09:39 | Updated: 23 June 2020, 10:11

Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Anniston spoke together on a video link for Variety
Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Anniston spoke together on a video link for Variety. Picture: Instagram

The Hollywood stars laughed together over old times and discussed the upcoming Friends reunion.

Friends actresses Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston have left fans of the show overjoyed after the pair reunited for an hour-long video chat.

Jennifer, 51, and Lisa, 56, have always stayed close friends since their time on the popular sitcom - which ended in 2004 - so they had no problem sitting down for a good old catch up.

Everyone's been talking about the reunion
Everyone's been talking about the reunion. Picture: HBO

The pair talked all things Friends for their celebs interview celebs video for Variety.

Lisa confessed that she’s had a hard time saying “yes” to other jobs since working on the beloved sitcom, explaining: “I like being the guest family member for the time.

"When I’m producing my own thing, that’s different, but I have a commitment issue since ‘Friends,’ to be honest with you."

She continued: "Friends, it’s not like, ‘Oh, it was such hard work for 10 years,’ It’s not that.

"It was that I know that show worked because we all committed to each other too. It wasn’t just committing to a role, committing to a contract.

"We all still love each other. Our cast is like that, and that’s why that worked. I think part of me died. I can’t do that again.”

The cast will all be coming back together
The cast will all be coming back together. Picture: Instagram

As well as this, the pair admitted they were eagerly awaiting the end of lockdown so they could finally film the sitcom's reunion special for HBO Max.

Sadly, they both said they know it is "not scripted", which means the characters won't be coming back to life.

"I will not be Phoebe,” Kudrow said while Aniston added: “I will not be Rachel, although I kind of am. Well, we’re all sort of little fragments of them. Not really. But yeah.”

